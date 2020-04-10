Council to consider short term rental ban within Bend city limits

The Bend City Council on Wednesday will discuss a temporary ban on short term rental lodging within city limits to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

If approved, the resolution would create civil penalties up to $750 per day against both rental operators and guests.

“At a time when people are being strongly encouraged to stay home to minimize contact with other people, non-essential occupancy of STR properties by visitors may introduce additional risks of disease transmission that conflicts with the reasons for which people are being advised to stay at home,” according to the resolution.

The measure would restrict any stays less than 30 days.

There would be some exceptions, including short-term rentals for doctors, nurses, health staff, truck drivers or those who have moved from their homes in order to allow a family member or roommate to self-quarantine among others.

Deschutes County earlier this month announced a similar ban until May 15th on short term stays in rural, unincorporated parts of the county which include Sunriver Resort, Tetherow, Pronghorn, Black Butte Ranch and Eagle Crest.

County commissioners this week said violators of the ordinance could be fined up to $1,000 per day.

“Since the County Commissioners made their recent action about short term rentals, the City has received more questions about how our prior statement discouraging visitors would apply to short term rentals and if enforcement was part of our recommendation,” said Anne Aurand, city communications director. “Those questions come through social media, through emails to the Council, and more.”

Also on Wednesday the council will consider a recommendation from City Manager Eric King to extend the March 13 emergency declaration.

The emergency declaration allows for temporary emergency policies such as procurement practices, office closures, employee telecommuting, meeting protocols and project and advisory committee meeting cancelations. It also says:

The City will not send shut-off notices or shut off water for non-payment of unpaid water bills while this emergency is in place.

All permitted special events are cancelled during this emergency, and no new permits will be issued.

Some restrictions, processes and fees will be temporarily relaxed to support businesses and those in need of transitional housing.

The declaration remains in effect until May 6, with possible future extensions.

“The extension of this declaration aligns the City with the State of Oregon,” King said. “This also recognizes the ever-evolving response to COVID-19 and our need for flexibility during these challenging times.”

The updated declaration can be found here.

The meeting will be livestreamed through www.bendoregon.gov/councilagenda, where the agenda is available.

Other than the Mayor, Councilors will participate remotely by phone or online. Community members can email council@bendoregon.gov to provide input.

If that is not an option, a community member can attend in person using social distancing measures in Council Chambers at City Hall. Bend Fire & Rescue will be checking temperatures of anyone from the public who needs to attend.