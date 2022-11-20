Council on Aging to open Senior Center with Thanksgiving Celebration

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Some good news on this thanksgiving week.

The Council on Aging of Central Oregon announced that after three years of renovations, and closure due to the pandemic, lunch will now be served in the dining hall of the new senior services center at 1036 NE 5th street in Bend.

Lunches will be served Wednesday through Friday from 11 am to 1 pm starting on November 23rd. which also happens to be their kick off Thanksgiving Celebration that will include a classic thanksgiving menu with performances from local musicians and even a magic show.

Donations are suggested, but not required, for people 60 and over and lunch is just $5 per person for guests under 60.