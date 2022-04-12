Council on Aging seeks volunteers, phone volunteer or Meals on Wheels driver

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Council on Aging of Central Oregon is seeking volunteers interested in helping support seniors.

The council needs Meals on Wheels drivers in Bend and people interested in helping connect volunteers with isolated seniors over the phone to the Caring Connections program.

The Meals on Wheels program provides home-delivered nutritious meals, personal contact and related services including nutrition risk screening and nutrition education.

“Volunteers play such an important role at the Council on Aging. Today, we are looking for caring, compassionate volunteers to help us connect with local seniors in need,” said Susan Rotella, Executive Director of the Council on Aging.

“We couldn’t do what we do without the many dedicated volunteers helping keep our programs running in Central Oregon – they are the heart of our agency.”

The Caring Connections program matches volunteers with seniors who would appreciate a weekly phone call and camaraderie.

The relationship that can develop between a client and a volunteer enables the client to have greater social interaction to maintain healthy, independent living.

Volunteers can be from any town in Central Oregon, and this role can be done from home.

Anyone 18 years of age or older can fill the roles of Caring Connection phone volunteer or Meals on Wheels driver.

If you are interested in volunteering for these roles at the Council on Aging, please contact Marianne McClure at mmcclure@councilonaging.org or call her at (541) 527-0541.

For more information about resources for older adults and their unpaid caregivers, call the Council on Aging at (541) 678-5483, visit the Council on Aging website or follow the Council on Aging’s Facebook page.