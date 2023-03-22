Council on Aging welcoming brand new building

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Council on Aging of Central Oregon is opening a brand new building this week.

The ribbon cutting ceremony will be held Thursday from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

“Well before this renovation, we were in a very small 1,800-square-foot building,” told Central Oregon Daily News. “No kitchen. No area for growth. And now we have almost 9,000 square feet, plus 6,000 square feet in a building next door that we are leasing.”

You can see our full interview with Susan in the video above.

RELATED: Helping Central Oregon seniors fight social isolation

RELATED: How you can help tackle food insecurity for Central Oregon seniors