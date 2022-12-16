Council on Aging of Central Oregon holiday party Friday for the 60+ crowd

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Council on Aging of Central Oregon will hold its holiday party at the Bend Senior Services Center off NE 5th Street Friday.

Everyone 60 and older is invited from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Holiday sweaters and hats are encouraged.

Enjoy a three-course meal, a holiday raffle and entertainment.

“And just enjoy being together. That’s really what they love. So but we just wanted to go bonkers and have a bunch of fun, exciting, jolly festive things going on for them because we love them,” said Meghan Weaver with the Council on Aging.

