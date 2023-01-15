Couisnard scores 27, leads Oregon over No. 9 Arizona 87-68

by The Associated Press

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Jermaine Couisnard scored 27 points in his first start of the season as Oregon beat No. 9 Arizona 87-68 on Saturday night.

Couisnard missed the first 14 games of the season due to injury.

Senior center N’Faly Dante added 22 points and 10 rebounds as the Ducks shot 54 percent from the field.

Will Richardson added 14 points and Nate Bittle scored 10.

Kylan Boswell scored 15 points to pace the Wildcats.

Azuolas Tubelis had 14 points and six rebounds while Courtney Ramey made four 3-pointers for 12 points and Oumar Ballo added 10 points and seven rebounds.