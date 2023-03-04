Cougars win at home, Crook County hits buzzer beater, Lady Buffs upset Cascade

by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News

The Mountain View Cougars girls basketball team took down Lebanon at home Friday night 53-48 in the first round of the 5A state playoffs.

The Lady Cougs had to the Gill Coliseum, facing No. 1 ranked Springfield at 1:30 in the quarterfinals.

Ridgeview lost to Springfield 50-34, Summit girls lost 50-19.

In 4A, Katelynn Weaver hit a buzzer beater against La Grande, as they defeated the Tigers 39-38.

The Madras Lady Buffalos, who placed third at state last year, are back in the quarterfinals at Forest Grove High School after upsetting Cascade in a 50-41 victory.

In boys basketball, several Central Oregon teams are competing at home Saturday in the first round of the playoffs.

3pm #9 Stayton vs #8 Crook County 4pm #13 Madras at #4 Baker

5pm #12 Ashland vs #5 Mountain View