Cougars win at home, Crook County hits buzzer beater, Lady Buffs upset Cascade

The Mountain View Cougars girls basketball team took down Lebanon at home Friday night 53-48 in the first round of the 5A state playoffs.
The Lady Cougs had to the Gill Coliseum, facing No. 1 ranked Springfield at 1:30 in the quarterfinals.
Ridgeview lost to Springfield 50-34, Summit girls lost 50-19.
In 4A, Katelynn Weaver hit a buzzer beater against La Grande, as they defeated the Tigers 39-38.
The Madras Lady Buffalos, who placed third at state last year, are back in the quarterfinals at Forest Grove High School after upsetting Cascade in a 50-41 victory.
In boys basketball, several Central Oregon teams are competing at home Saturday in the first round of the playoffs.
3pm
#9 Stayton vs #8 Crook County
4pm
#13 Madras at #4 Baker
5pm
#12 Ashland vs #5 Mountain View
#16 Canby vs #1 Summit
#9 Bend at #8 North Eugene
5:30pm
#13 South Albany vs #4 Redmond