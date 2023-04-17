▶️ Cougar spotted on Terrebonne home security camera

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Just your daily reminder that here in Central Oregon, we share the space with wildlife.

A cougar was spotted roaming on property in Terrebonne Sunday morning.

Amber Clark said it happened at 2:20 a.m., close to Terrebonne Elementary School.

At first, you see the cougar walking in front of a parked car before moving out of sight of the camera. But moments later, the cougar is seen coming the other direction near a shed.

MORE LOCAL WILDLIFE SIGHTINGS: WATCH: Pair of foxes spotted on Bend Ring camera

MORE LOCAL WILDLIFE SIGHTINGS: Bend man catches cougar on Ring camera