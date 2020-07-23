Cougar spotted near Grocery Outlet in Bend; last seen in nearby residential area

A cougar was spotted near Grocery Outlet in Bend early Thursday morning, according to police.

The first sighting happened around 3:40 a.m. near SE Reed Market Road and SE Silver Lake. An additional sighting was reported at 4:53 a.m. in the area of SE 3rd Street and SE Wilson.

The witness saw the cougar in the area of Grocery Outlet and followed it into a residential neighborhood.

Officers responded, but weren’t able to find the animal. The last known location was the area of SE 2nd St. and SE Vine.

Bend Police Department reminds individuals that if you see a cougar to not approach it and call 911. Below are the recommendations from the ODFW as it relates to cougars:

Guidelines

If you live in cougar country

Learn your neighborhood. Be aware of any wildlife corridors or places where deer or elk concentrate.

Walk pets during the day and keep them on a leash.

Keep pets indoors at dawn and dusk. Shelter them for the night.

Feed pets indoors.

Don’t leave food and garbage outside.

Use animal-proof garbage cans if necessary.

Remove heavy brush from near the house and play areas.

Install motion-activated light outdoors along walkways and driveways.

Be more cautious at dawn and dusk when cougars are most active.

Do not feed any wildlife. By attracting other wildlife, you may attract a cougar.

Keep areas around bird feeders clean.

Deer-proof your garden and yard with nets, lights, fencing.

Fence and shelter livestock. Move them to sheds or barns at night.

If You Recreate in Cougar Country

Be aware of your surroundings at all times.

Leave your dog at home or keep it on a leash. Pets running free may lead a cougar back to you.

Hike in groups. Make noise to alert wildlife of your presence.

Keep children close to you. Teach them about wildlife.

Keep campsites clean. Sleep 100 yards from cooking areas.

Store food in animal-proof containers.

Carry deterrent spray.

Be cautious at dusk and dawn.

Never feed any wildlife. Prey attracts predators.

Do not approach any wildlife; stay at least 100 yards away.

Steer clear of baby wildlife. Mother is likely nearby.

Be alert when sitting quietly or stopping to rest.

Be especially alert at dawn and dusk when cougars are most active.

Be aware that animal calls and animal kills can attract a cougar.

If You Encounter a Cougar

Cougars often will retreat if given the opportunity. Leave the animal a way to escape.

Stay calm and stand your ground.

Maintain direct eye contact.

Pick up children, but do so without bending down or turning your back on the cougar.

Back away slowly.

Do not run. Running triggers a chase response in cougars, which could lead to an attack.

Raise your voice and speak firmly.

If the cougar seems aggressive, raise your arms to make yourself look larger and clap your hands.

If in the very unusual event that a cougar attacks you, fight back with rocks, sticks, bear or pepper spray, tools or any items available.