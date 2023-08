by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A second cougar sighting within a week in a Northwest Bend neighborhood.

Aug. 12. residents first saw a cougar in a yard.

Around 8 a.m. Thursday, Bend Police got a call about a cougar near NW Remarkable Drive.

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife was alerted of the cougar in town and reminds residents to keep small pets close and on a leash.

