Cougar spotted in Deschutes River Woods

A cougar was spotted Wednesday night in an area of the Deschutes River Woods. Sheriff’s deputies say it’s a reminder to be vigilant when outdoors and when encountering wildlife.
The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said a Deschutes River Woods resident reported seeing the cougar in a vacant lot on River Bend Dr. at about 7:42 p.m.
Responding deputies found the cougar near a residence, but nobody was home. A short time later, the cougar was seen leaving the residential area toward National Forest land.
Deputies said they contacted Oregon State Police and that information is also being relayed to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.