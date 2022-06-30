Cougar spotted in Deschutes River Woods

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A cougar was spotted Wednesday night in an area of the Deschutes River Woods. Sheriff’s deputies say it’s a reminder to be vigilant when outdoors and when encountering wildlife.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said a Deschutes River Woods resident reported seeing the cougar in a vacant lot on River Bend Dr. at about 7:42 p.m.

Responding deputies found the cougar near a residence, but nobody was home. A short time later, the cougar was seen leaving the residential area toward National Forest land.

Deputies said they contacted Oregon State Police and that information is also being relayed to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.

“The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind citizens of our community, per the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, that to prevent an encounter with a cougar one should stay alert, hike in groups, keep dogs on leashes, don’t feed the wildlife, and store food in containers,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “If a person should encounter a cougar that does not retreat, one should not run, but rather make noises, pick up children, raise their arms, and prepare to fight back.”

Anyone involved in a face-to-face encounter with a cougar or other dangerous animal is asked to call the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, Oregon State Police or the land manager if it happened on public land.