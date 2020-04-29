Costco to require members, guests to wear masks

Costco will require all members and guests to wear a mask or face covering beginning May 4th.

The requirement does not apply to children under 2 or to those who can’t wear a mask due to medical conditions.

“The use of a mask or face covering should not be seen as a substitute for social distancing,” the wholesaler said in a statement on its website. “Please continue to observe rules regarding appropriate distancing while on Costco premises.”

The warehouse has already made several other changes to do its part against COVID.

In early April it started to limit the number of customers in stores to two people per membership card.

Previously it eliminated food samples, put limits on some high-demand products, reduced hours and offered special shopping hours for seniors.

“At Costco, as we continue to manage our way through this crisis and support our communities, our employees have been working extremely hard, and we’ve made countless and extraordinary changes in our warehouses, depots, manufacturing facilities and offices,” said Craig Jelinek President and CEO. “These measures have been for a single, overall purpose: to ensure the health, safety, and well-being of Costco employees and members.”