Costco to limit shoppers per membership card

Costco is trying to limit the number of customers in the store at once and will allow no more than two people per membership card to come in to shop.

The warehouse membership club made the announcement Tuesday on its website. The changes will go into effect on Friday.

“This temporary change is for your safety and the safety of our employees and other members, and to further assist with our social distancing efforts,” the website said.

The move is the latest for the Issaquah, Wash.-based store to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Already it has eliminated food samples, put limits on some high-demand products, reduced hours and offered special shopping hours for seniors.