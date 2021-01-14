Costco to close in-store photo departments Feb. 14th

Costco has announced it will close its photo department at all locations on February 14th.

The Kirkland, Wash. based bulk food giant said the need for printing photos has steeply declined over the years and there’s no longer a need for on-site photo printing.

“Digital technologies allow consumers to do more with their photos, including the ability to personalize canvas, metal & acrylic prints, or create photo books, stationery, calendars and other gifts,” according to an email announcement to members. “We will continue to ship these high-quality products and prints to your home or business through the Costco Photo Center website, CostcoPhotoCenter.com.”

Costco’s home movie video transfer, passport photo, photo restoration and ink cartridge refill services also will no longer be available after February 14th.

Customers are asked to pick up remaining orders at Costco locations by March 28th.