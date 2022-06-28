Solar LED umbrellas sold at Costco recalled due to fire hazard

The following is a post by the Consumer Product Safety Commission about the recall of SunVilla Corporation Solar LED umbrellas due to fire and burn hazards.
- Name of Product: 10’ Solar LED Market Umbrellas
- Hazard: The lithium-ion batteries in the umbrella’s solar panels can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.
- Remedy: Refund
- Recall Date: June 23, 2022
- Units: About 400,000 (In addition, about 33,000 in Canada)
Description: This recall involves all 10’ Solar LED Market Umbrellas sold in a variety of colors. The umbrellas have LED lights on the arms of the umbrella and a black solar panel battery puck at the top of the umbrella. The solar puck has a black cover marked with “YEEZE” or “YEEZE 1.”
Remedy: Consumers should immediately stop using the umbrellas, remove the solar panel puck containing a lithium-ion battery from the top of the umbrella, store the puck out of the sun and away from combustible material, and do not charge the puck with the AC adapter.
Consumers can return the umbrellas and solar puck to any Costco Warehouse nationwide for a full refund. Consumers unable to return the product to Costco can contact the firm for instructions on how to receive a refund. SunVilla and Costco are contacting all known purchasers.
Incidents/Injuries: The firm has received six reports of the lithium-ion batteries overheating. This includes three reports of solar panels catching fire while charging via the AC adapter indoors and two reports of umbrellas catching fire when the solar panel puck overheated and caught fire while attached to the umbrella and one smoke inhalation injury.
Sold At: Costco warehouses nationwide and online at www.costco.com from December 2020 through May 2022 for between $130 and $160.
Importer(s): SunVilla Corporation, of Chino, California
Manufactured In: China
Recall number: 22-752