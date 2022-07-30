Corvettes shine for a cause in Bend

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The High Desert Corvette Club held a show-n-shine Saturday benefitting the Central Oregon Veteran’s Ranch.

A total of 44 cars from around the area were on display at Litha Chevrolet of Bend.

“We took up every space they had,” said club member Sande Burgess.

There were classics, the latest models, and of course a few little red ones.

“It’s the way they ride, the way they look on the road, they’re just America’s sports car,” Burgess added.

Along with donating the entry fees from the show, the club also held a raffle to raise money for the Vetran’s Ranch.