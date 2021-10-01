Corrections ends solitary confinement as punishment

by The Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state correctional facilities will no longer place people in custody in solitary confinement as a punishment — after state officials determined it is not effective.

The Seattle Times reports the state Department of Corrections made the announcement Thursday, although the new practice has been in effect for the past two weeks.

DOC Secretary Cheryl Strange called it a historic moment in the department and a key step in becoming a human-centered organization by advancing proven correctional practices and methods that support individuals in change.

Strange also said the practice has not been effective at deterring negative behavior.