by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Don’t use open flames to melt ice or snow from a building.

Cornelius Fire responded to a call of a roof fire at noon Saturday. Firefighters say a resident was using a blow torch to melt ice off their gutter, attempting to prevent weight damage to the gutter.

While they were using the torch, the roof briefly caught on fire.

Fire officials advise people never to use open flames to melt ice or snow off a building or anything combustible.

Cornelius is a town, about 21 miles west of Portland.