Cork and Barrel fundraiser this weekend to raise money for KIDS Center

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Cork and Barrel is hosting events this weekend to support KIDS Center in Central Oregon. The events include dinners, wine tasting and auctions.

All the fun takes place at The Riverhouse on the Deschutes continues through Saturday night. Tickets can be purchased at this link.

KIDS Center says money raised by this one event accounts for 20% of their annual budget. The organization says it is the only child abuse evaluation and treatment center in Central Oregon.

