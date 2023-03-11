Core3 training center public meeting Monday in Redmond

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Central Oregon community is getting a chance to learn about Core3, a future multi-million dollar coordination and training facility in Redmond.

There is a public meeting at Redmond City Hall on Monday at 5:00 p.m. about the Core3 training facility.

Once built, the facility will serve as a multi-agency emergency management center and a training hub for emergency and law enforcement agencies.

The city is hoping to break ground on Core3 by summer 2025.

RELATED: Bend city leaders take part in mini-fire academy

RELATED: Redmond homeless to be moved for safety, expansion on land near airport