Core Area Advisory Board for the City of Bend now accepting applications

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The City of Bend is accepting applications for a new Core Area Advisory Board.

Applications can be submitted online and are being accepted until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, December 1.

Core Area Advisory Board members are volunteers, appointed by the Bend Urban Renewal Agency, to make recommendations on the implementation of the Core Area Tax Increment Finance Plan. The Plan identifies a variety of projects and funding source (tax increment) to invest in the area over the next 30 years as it transforms into an urban, mixed-use area where people can live, work, and play. See the map of the Core Area.

Members will serve three-year terms. For this initial round of appointments to the board, half of the members will be appointed for a two-year term. Member time commitment is expected to be three hours per month of meeting time, in addition to time to review materials outside of meetings, for the first six to eight months. Following the initial six to eight months, time commitments will likely reduce to one-hour monthly meetings.

The board is seeking to fill all nine voting member positions at this time. Board membership shall consist of the following representation:

Up to four members that are residents, business owners, property owners, and/or designated management representatives of a business or property owner whose business or property is located within the Core Area TIF District. At least one of these members shall be a business representative or resident that rents or leases within the Core Area.

Up to four members with expertise in the following: Real estate or affordable housing development, finance, or lending, or urban planning or design Mobility, transit and/or multi-modal transportation Social services and or social justice Sustainability and environmental justice

Up to two at-large community members

For questions about serving on the Core Area Advisory Board, contact Core Area Project Manager Allison Platt at aplatt@bendoregon.gov or 541-213-7387.

For more information about the Core Area Advisory Board, visit bendoregon.gov/caab.

Accommodation Information for People with Disabilities

To obtain this information in an alternate format such as Braille, large print, electronic formats, etc. please contact Joshua Romero at jromero@bendoregon.gov or (541) 693-2185.