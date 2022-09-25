Cops shoot, kill Grants Pass resident during suspect search

by The Associated Press

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — Oregon State Police say Grants Pass police killed a resident while chasing a suspect from a city park into a neighborhood after a suspicious-activity call.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports police responded to the call around 8 p.m. Monday and came upon a suspect, who fled on foot into a nearby neighborhood.

During the pursuit and search that followed, police say an officer encountered an armed resident and shot him.

Oregon State Police identified the resident as 46-year-old Mark Barrett Caldwell.

Police declined to say what led to the shooting or if they believe Caldwell was connected to the suspicious-activity call.

The unidentified officer was put on leave while Oregon State Police investigate.