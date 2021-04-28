Cop who killed man gets new job amid criminal investigation

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Tigard police officer who shot and killed a man in January has been hired by the Port of Portland Police Department while a criminal investigation continues.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reports Gabriel Maldonado started working at the agency April 19.

According to the Tigard Police Department, Maldonado shot and killed Jacob MacDuff while responding to a domestic violence call.

The department said MacDuff was in his car with a knife when officers tried to arrest him.

Tigard police said MacDuff refused to surrender and an officer shot him during the struggle.

A Port of Portland spokesperson said Wednesday Maldonado has now been placed on paid leave pending the results of the district attorney’s investigation.