TRAFFIC ALERT: Cooley Road east of Highway 20 closing Sunday for 3 months

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

If you regularly use Cooley Road on the north end of Bend, be ready for a big change starting Sunday.

The Oregon Department of Transportation announced Cooley will be closed east of Highway 20 for three months as part of the Bend North Corridor Project. Drivers will still be able to access parts of Cooley via the detour at Robal Lane and Hunnell Road.

Cooley will reopen Sunday on the west side of Highway 20.

The Bend North Corridor Project is adding two roundabouts on Highway 20 — one at Cooley and another at Robal. It will also reconfigure Highway 97, shifting it to the east between Cooley and Empire Avenue in order to cut down on the congestion at the shopping centers on the north end of the city. The current Highway 97 at that location will become an arterial.

The full project is scheduled to be done by the end of 2024.