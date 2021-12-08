Convicted felon arrested after police find him with AR-15, silencers, body armor

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A convicted felon was arrested Tuesday after police found an AR-15, two silencers, and body armor in his southeast Bend apartment.

Bend Police received a tip around 1:45 p.m. that 35-year-old Mark Menke was in possession of a firearm, a violation of his parole.

Sgt. Wes Murphy said police officers and officers with Deschutes County Parole and Probation contacted Menke in his apartment in the 60000 block of SE Aaron Way and found the rifle.

He was taken to jail and charged with felon in possession of a firearm, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm suppressor and felon in possession of body armor.