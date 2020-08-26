Progress continues on containing Frog, Green Ridge fires in Central Oregon

Tuesday provided good weather conditions for firefighters to strengthen control lines around the perimeter of the Frog Fire burning southeast of Prineville.

“Mop-up operations continued with firefighters achieving 50 to 200 feet of cold ground inwards from the fireline,” Doug Johnson, Incident Commander, said.

On Wednesday, firefighters will continue to mop up across the fire, Johnson said.

The Frog Fire has burned for over a week, producing hazards to firefighters including weakened trees and loose and rolling debris that could hold burning embers.

The steep and rugged terrain on the western side of the fire has hose lays providing water to cool hot spots as mop up progresses.

New hose lays are being added where needed.

The fire is creeping and smoldering with some isolated torching.

The estimated acreage is 4,020 with 45% containment, as of Wednesday morning. Any acreage change is due to more accurate mapping practices.

Meanwhile, near Camp Sherman, the Green Ridge Fire lines held again on Tuesday as crews continued to mop up hotspots.

The fire is staffed with 25, 20-person hand crews that will improve the existing lines, locate and deal with hazard trees, grid and patrol for spot fires, and mop up any hot spots within 25 feet of the existing hand and dozer lines.

Engine crews will mop up areas accessible by road and firefighters will work to get hoselays around the rest of the fire to bring water to the mopup efforts.

Cloud cover and cooler weather will help to slow fire spread and decrease fire intensity. As fire crews progress with mopup, less smoke will generally be visible, and the local community should start to see improvement in the air quality.

Over the next several days, residents can still expect to see small columns of smoke as pockets of unburned fuel on the interior of the fire are consumed.

The fire is burning about 4,348 acres and is 23% contained, as of Wednesday.

A Level 1 Evacuation notice for residences around the fire and the Deschutes National Forest Area Closure remain in place.