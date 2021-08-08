Containment increases for three Central Oregon fires, mild weather aids crews

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Fire crews worked Sunday to increase containment on three separate fires burning in the Deschutes National Forest.

Two of the fires are burning east of the Monty Campground near Lake Billy Chinook, and the campground is closed until further notice.

The Bean Creek Fire is estimated at 138 acres and 20% containment, and the Monty Fire at 23 acres and 0% containment.

A helicopter helped crews to cool hot spots Sunday, and firelines were secured and mopped up.

A Level 1 “Be Ready” evacuation notice is in place for houses on Montgomery Shores on the Metolius Arm.

A local Central Oregon Fire Management Service Type 3 team under the command of Don Tschida will take over command of both fires at 6 p.m. Sunday evening.

The Hole in the Ground Fire, burning around a mile and a half northeast of Hole in the Ground, reached 310 acres and 75% containment.

Crews are expected to fully contain the flames by the end of the day Sunday.

Moderate temperatures should make it easier for crews to create containment lines.

For the latest information on Central Oregon fires, visit www.centraloregonfire.org or www.twitter.com/CentralORFire