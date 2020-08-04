Containment inches up on huge Southern California wildfire

BANNING, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters slowly increased containment Tuesday of a huge blaze in Southern California mountains that’s forced thousands of people from their homes.

The wildfire straddling Riverside and San Bernardino counties had consumed nearly 42 square miles (more than 108 square kilometers) of dry brush and chaparral since it broke out Friday evening, according to the Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

As of Tuesday morning, it was 15% contained. About 7,000 residents remained under evacuation orders. Five buildings had been destroyed, including at least one home.