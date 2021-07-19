Containment builds on Grandview Fire near Sisters

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Grandview Fire burning 10 miles northeast of Sisters remained at 6,032 acres Monday morning.

Containment on the fire is now 57%.

Crews are pushing mop up from 50 feet to 100 feet or more inside the fire line.

The goal over the next few days is to remove all heat at least 300 feet from the fire’s edge.

Searching for lingering heat is done by carefully searching in grids, finding hot spots in the ground, and cooling them. Each grid is searched several times to ensure that all heat is gone.

Team 2 successfully conducted an incident-wide simulated Incident Within an Incident, followed by a safety stand down to allow crews to discuss and review the safety protocols for rapid response to aid an injured firefighter.

Snags are a continuing concern around the perimeter of the fire and felling crews will work to remove them to reduce risk of hazard.

Temperatures will be in the low 90’s with light winds out of the NW.

For up-to-date information on the Grandview Fire, please visit: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7651/ or Centraloregonfire.org

There are evacuation notices in place issued by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office https://arcg.is/D9OPi and Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office https://tinyurl.com/DeschutesCOEvacMap Please follow their guidance.

The current evacuation map can be seen below.

Red= Level 3 “Go Now”

Orange= Level 2 “Be Set”

Yellow= Level 1 “Be Ready”