▶️ Contact tracing for COVID-19; what is Deschutes County Health’s responsibility?

By MEGHAN GLOVA

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY

Javier and Rosa Guitron are a Bend couple hospitalized with COVID-19.

Javier is a server at El Rodeo Mexican restaurant, and likely came in contact with customers before showing symptoms.

This led to a broader question by some of our viewers.

If we know that a restaurant worker or anyone that comes in contact with multiple people, even if it’s not prolonged contact, now has COVID-19, is Deschutes County Health responsible for notifying people that may have been exposed?



Preparedness Coordinator Morgan Emerson says it depends.

“Specifically around restaurants, we haven’t run into a situation where we had a case where a restaurant worker was at work while symptomatic,” Emerson said. “But if we did run into a situation we would work very closely with the CDC and Oregon Health Authority to follow best practices for notification.”



Those best practices include what’s called contact tracing.

When an individual tests positive for an infectious disease, public health nurses are notified and inform anyone the patient may have had extensive or “prolonged” contact with while contagious.

That would typically not include customers.

“That’s around an hour of time within six feet or sitting next to someone an airplane or in a health care waiting room together,” Emerson said.



She said contact tracing is vital in controlling and preventing the spread of COVID-19.

“That allows us to identify individuals who are most at-risk,” Emerson said. “And help them self isolate and make sure that if they do become symptomatic, they’re not infecting more people.”



If you have concerns, contact the COVID-19 hotline at 541-699-5109.