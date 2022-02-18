▶️ Construction underway on Deschutes County’s first highway roundabout

Construction is underway on the first highway roundabout in Deschutes County.
Neighbors say they are happy to put up with the temporary inconvenience in exchange for improved safety at the busy intersection.
The roundabout now under construction on Highway 20 at Ward and Hamby roads on the east side of town is at least three times the size of roundabouts inside the city limits.
The lanes are wider and there’s a huge apron in the inner circle for trucks to drive up onto to negotiate the turn.
“This is a single-lane roundabout. It’s just offset from the current US Highway 20. Motorists will make a slight curve as they come into it. That helps slow the traffic down as they come from this busy highway,” said Kacey Davey, ODOT Region 4 Public Information Officer. “And just like the other roundabouts you see through the city of Bend, you come up and you yield, wait for your turn to enter, then signal as you exit and go about to your selected route.”
The south end of Hamby Road is closed to through traffic for about a month due to the $6 million project.
Detours are clearly marked.
The north end of Ward Road will then close for about the same length of time as Ward Road is connected to the new roundabout.
The roundabout is slated for completion this summer.
One neighbor who lives near the project told me she is 100% supportive of the roundabout.
There were 36 reported crashes at this intersection in the past six years.
Four of the crashes resulted in severe injuries, two people died.
Davey said roundabouts have “a huge safety benefit for drivers on the road, reducing injury crashes by about 80% and reducing fatalities in intersections by about 90%.”
The only other roundabout on a highway in our region is on Highway 126 west of Prineville near the Apple, Facebook and Google data centers.
However, three more roundabouts like the one now under construction east of town are planned for Highway 20 between Bend and Tumalo.
Get used to them because highway roundabouts will soon be popping up like daisies.