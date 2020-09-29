Construction set to begin on 240-unit affordable housing complex in Bend

Construction will begin later this month on 240-unit affordable housing complex on the south end of Bend near China Hat Road.

The Stillwater Crossing Apartments will offer one, two and three-bedroom apartments to working families and individuals who earn less than 60% of the local median income.

The $51.6 million residential community will include a 5,000-square-foot community building, rec and fitness space, splash pad, community gardens and more.

“I want to thank Lynne McConnell and the City of Bend for their incredible hard work and steadfast dedication to get this project closed despite all of the challenges we have faced over the past several months,” said Tyson O’Connell, a principal with Wishcamper Development Partners.

“Simply put, this project would not have gone forward without Bend’s commitment to affordable housing, which among many other positives, resulted in a waiver of SDC fees, property tax abatement, density bonus, and subordinate loans.”

Planning for the project began in 2019, and despite the COVID-19 pandemic that impacted many municipalities, businesses, and financial institutions, close collaboration between Wishcamper, the City of Bend, and Oregon Housing and Community Services (“OHCS”) enabled the project to move forward and close on schedule.

“As Bend’s housing prices continue to escalate, the need for affordable rentals continues to grow,” McConnell said. “This development is an important step towards ensuring our essential workforce has a stable and affordable place to call home. Stillwater Crossing represents many years of City work in designing a program that can attract national entities such as the Wishcamper Development Partners to help us provide the type of housing we most need in Bend.

“We are pleased for the opportunities this development will provide to our working-class residents.”

McConnell said they don’t have exact numbers regarding the 2021 Area Medium Income to determine rents. But if the complex was already built, rent for a 1 bedroom would be $862; 2 bedrooms would be $1035.

The current 60% AMI is $32,220 for one-person household or $45,960 for four people, she said.

The complex is located north of Ponderosa Street along Atwood Drive, which runs parallel and just to the west of Highway 97.

Construction will begin later this month and it will welcome its first residents in July 2021.

The complex is expected to be full occupied by May 2022.