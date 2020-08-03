Construction crews break natural gas line in Bend; leak forces brief road closures

A construction crew building homes off Empire Avenue struck a natural gas pipeline Monday morning, forcing the closure of some roads in the area, Bend Fire & Rescue said.

Deputy Fire Marshal Dan Derlacki said crews hit a 2-inch intermediate pressure (50 psi) gas line at the intersection of NE Empire and Blenheim Place around 8:20.

Bend Police and Public Works departments helped with diverting traffic around the area while Cascade Natural Gase worked on shutting down gas to the pipe.

Derlacki said gas was escaping into the air and no buildings were threatened.

The leak stopped around 10:25 and all the roads in the area were reopened except for Blenheim.