Construction begins on new Alpenglow Community Park in SE Bend

Bend Parks and Recreation has broken ground on a new park – and the city’s first water ‘sprayground’ – with hopes it will be ready for visitors in Summer 2022.

Alpenglow Community Park is located on SE 15th St. about a half-mile north of Knott Road.

The 37-acre park is in one of Bend’s fastest-growing areas

Alpenglow Community Park’s design showcases the natural beauty of the high desert landscape and incorporates mature stands of Ponderosa Pine and Juniper trees, and a basalt ridge designated as an area of special interest.

The views of the Cascade Mountain Range to the west provided inspiration for the name of the park. Alpenglow Community Park was selected as name for the site following public outreach and a contest with Jewell Elementary School students.

The park will include an open lawn area, demonstration garden, area for bouldering, playground and sprayground, event pavilion, off-leash area for dogs and several accessible trails and multi-use pathways.

Ian Isaacson, project manager and landscape architect for the park district, shared his excitement for the project to get underway.

“A community park in this part of town will provide my neighbors with access to recreation opportunities close to home, and the unique features that the park offers will benefit the whole community,” he said. “The sprayground is the first of its kind for the park district and an often-requested park amenity, and the accessible pathways and trail connections bring new recreation and transportation possibilities for a wide variety of users.”

The property for Alpenglow Community Park was acquired in 2014, with funds from a 2012 voter-approved bond measure.

The parcel was purchased from the J.L. Ward family for $3.77 million.

Development of the park is funded by System Development Charge (SDC) resources.

SDCs are collected to provide funding for parks and trails to support growth in the community. $9.53 million is allocated for the development of the park.

Alpenglow Park is just north of the soon-to-open Caldera High School, bordered by the Burlington Northern railroad line and is just south of a Central Oregon Irrigation District canal.

The park district’s extensive public outreach process, which included close coordination with neighboring property owners like Bend La-Pine Schools and the City of Bend, was integral to develop connections and access to the park and adjoining school district property.

According to Isaacson, one of the results of that public outreach was the prioritization of safe pedestrian facilities to access the park.

The result, a pedestrian bridge that was installed over the irrigation canal just north of the park in January 2021, and a second footbridge that will be built to span the railroad tracks to connect the park and school with neighborhoods to the west.

These bridges, along with paved multi-use paths along 15th St. installed by BPRD, Bend-La Pine Schools and the City of Bend, provide an enhanced transportation corridor for students and park users and connectivity to the Larkspur Trail and Central Oregon Historic Canal Trail.