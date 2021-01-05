Construction begins on FEMA housing site for fire victims

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Federal officials are starting to build a temporary housing site for residents in Linn and Marion county who lost everything in the 2020 wildfires.

KOIN-TV reports the Mill City site will hold up to 16 temporary housing units, according to the Federal Emergency Management Association.

FEMA is setting up utilities and making sure they are accessible before the mobile homes arrive.

Media relations specialist for FEMA, La-Tanga Hopes, said the homes are expected to arrive in Mill City in three to four weeks, depending on the weather.

In Oregon, 250 families have been approved to receive FEMA Direct Temporary Housing.

The agency says that number has decreased over time as many households have located alternate temporary or permanent housing on their own.