Construction begins in Redmond on 47-unit affordable housing complex

Housing Works announced Friday construction has started on a 47-unit affordable housing community designed to support working families and individuals in Redmond.

Midtown Place, a $12.4 million housing project located north of downtown Redmond on the corner of 5th and Greenwood Ave., features one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments and will be the first affordable housing project in Central Oregon to include apartments for households earning up to 80% of the area median income, according to Housing Works.

Planning for the project began in 2018, working closely with the Redmond Urban Renewal Agency, to transform a long-vacant lot into workforce housing for downtown and medical district workers.

It is the second Central Oregon affordable housing development in recent weeks not to rely on scarce state funds to finance construction, receiving nearly $3 million of flexible low-interest loans from the Redmond Urban Renewal Agency.

“Because of the scarcity of state funding, affordable housing developments are becoming more reliant on local support,” said David Brandt, Executive Director of Housing Works. “City of Redmond has long recognized the relationship between affordable housing and the growth of new businesses and has included housing in its economic development program.”

Construction will begin later this month on 240-unit affordable housing complex on the south end of Bend near China Hat Road.

The Stillwater Crossing Apartments will offer one, two and three-bedroom apartments to working families and individuals who earn less than 60% of the local median income.

The $51.6 million residential community will include a 5,000-square-foot community building, rec and fitness space, splash pad, community gardens and more.

Redmond’s Pacific Construction is the general contractor on the Midtown Place project while Bend-based Pinnacle Architecture is the project architect.

Housing Works is the regional housing authority for the three Central Oregon counties and has built or acquired over 1,200 affordable rental housing units since its founding in 1977.

Housing Works is currently developing new affordable rental communities in Bend, Redmond, Madras and Prineville and has existing communities in every incorporated City in Central Oregon except Culver and Metolius.

Midtown Place is the third affordable housing development in Redmond undertaken by Housing Works in the past two years. The other two communities include Canyon Edge Apartments, a three-building 67-unit family project on Reindeer Avenue near Canal Boulevard and Liberty Lodge, an 8-unit community reserved for tenants with developmental disabilities.

