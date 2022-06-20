‘Considered dangerous’: Central Oregon man escapes psychiatric unit

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A wanted Central Oregon man is on the run after escaping from the St. Charles Medical Center Psychiatric Unit, according to the Bend Police Department.

Sergeant Tommy Russell says Jeremy Owen Allbritton assaulted hospital staff and fled on Monday, June 20 at around 8:30 a.m.

He also says the 41-year-old is considered dangerous but was not armed when he left the hospital.

Allbritton was last seen in the area of NE Courtney Drive in Bend at about 08:45 a.m.

At that time, he had taken off his reddish-pink hospital scrub short-sleeved top but was still wearing his green hospital scrub bottoms. He was not wearing any shoes.

Allbritton is around 6-feet tall, weighs 220 pounds, has very short or shaved brown hair and numerous tattoos.

He is wanted on several new crimes and has warrants for his arrest out of Oregon and California.

Bend PD is asking for public assistance in locating this man. Police ask that individuals do not approach Allbritton, but call 9-1-1 to report his whereabouts. If you have already had contact with Allbritton on Monday, June 20 please contact non-emergency dispatch at 541-693-6911 so they can obtain further information from you.