Conservation groups sue over Montana wolf harvest rules

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Two conservation groups have filed a lawsuit against the state of Montana alleging that wolf hunting laws passed in 2021 and the resulting increased quotas violate the state Constitution and federal law.

WildEarth Guardians and Project Coyote filed the lawsuit Thursday asking for the new laws and increased quotas to be overturned.

Montana wildlife officials say they do not comment on pending litigation.

Montana’s Republican-controlled Legislature in 2021 passed bills that allowed the state to reduce the wolf population, authorize additional hunting methods, allow extended hunting seasons and allow private parties to offer bounties for hunting or trapping wolves.