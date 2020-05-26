Congress weighs choice: ‘Go big’ on virus aid or hit ‘pause’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress is at a crossroads in the coronavirus crisis.

Lawmakers are wrestling over whether to “go big,” as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wants, for the next relief bill or hit “pause,” as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell insists.

As negotiations develop, the coronavirus response offers Congress an opportunity to shape the country’s post-pandemic future.

But it also carries the risk of repeating mistakes of past crises, including the 2008-09 recession.

The House-passed plan includes $1 trillion to shore up states and cities to avert municipal layoffs, $1,200 stipends to Americans and other aid.

The Republican response centers on kick-starting the economy.