Confederate flag not welcome in Oregon historic cemeteries

OREGON CITY, Ore. (AP) — A state commission has voted to recommend that the Confederate flag no longer be allowed in Oregon’s historic cemeteries.

Members of Oregon’s Commission on Historic Cemeteries voted unanimously Friday to adopt a position paper recommending Confederate flags not be allowed in historic cemeteries at any time, KOIN-TV reported.

That includes flying the flag on poles or small flags placed on individual graves.

“We do not support allowing flags in historic cemeteries that promote systemic racism, fear, and oppression of anyone,” the position paper reads. “It is extremely important that historic cemeteries are maintained as places where the visitors feel safe and welcome.”