Condo demolition opens up fresh rubble in collapse search

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Rescuers are searching through fresh rubble after the last of the collapsed Florida condo building was demolished.

Officials said Monday that the demolition allowed crews into previously inaccessible places, including bedrooms where people were believed to be sleeping at the time of the disaster.

Three more victims were discovered in the new pile, raising the death toll to 27 people.

Another 118 people remain unaccounted for.

The demolition raised the prospect that crews could increase both the pace of their work and the number of searchers at the site, although the chance of finding survivors 12 days after the June 24 collapse has diminished.