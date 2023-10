by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Condé Nast Traveler says three Central Oregon resorts have made the top five in its readers choice list of best resorts in the Pacific Northwest.

Tetherow Lodges in Bend came in at No. 1. Brasada Ranch in Powell Butte was No. 4 and Sunriver Resort was No. 5.

Salish Lodge & Spa in Snoqualmie, Wash., came in at No. 2 and Headlands Coastal Lodge & Spa in Pacific City was No. 3.

