▶️ Phorget Phil: Florida conch predicts if winter will continue

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A conch living underwater in the Florida Keys confirmed groundhog ’s prediction Tuesday of six more weeks of winter weather.

The “mollusk meteorologist” emerged from its shell Tuesday morning at Florida Keys Aquarium Encounters in Marathon and saw its shadow, just as Phil did earlier in the day.

That’s according to Ben Daughtry, Aquarium Encounters’ president.

The conch resides in a “touch tank” at Aquarium Encounters, located midway between Key Largo and Key West.

The folklore surrounding Punxsutawney Phil means that, when he sees his shadow, another six weeks of winter weather is on tap for the U.S.

Of course, in the subtropical Florida Keys, “winter” temperatures average 77 degrees Fahrenheit during day and 67 degrees Fahrenheit at night, according to Chip Kasper, the lead forecaster at the Florida Keys National Weather Service office in Key West.

Among guests for the event were members of the Marathon City Council, who wore traditional “Groundhog Day” top hats but short-sleeved shirts during the ceremony.

The Keys island chain is also known as the Conch Republic.