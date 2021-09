by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

This Saturday, fees for concealed handgun licenses and renewals will increase.

Starting September 25, the cost for a new concealed handgun license will be $115.00.

The cost for renewing a CHL will be $75.00

The cost of a transfer and renewal will be $75.00

The cost of an address change or transfer will be $15.00

The increased fees do not apply to those who have already scheduled appointments but have appointment dates after the 25th.