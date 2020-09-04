Computer breach at OSU exposes personal info of 1,700

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — The personal information of some Oregon State University students and faculty members may have been compromised during a computer security breach, officials said.

A hacker accessed a computer server for the university’s Ecampus online education program this summer, gaining access to records containing the names and OSU email addresses of about 1,700 students and faculty.

The university made the announcement on Thursday and said in some cases, the hacker also gained access to their personal mailing addresses and phone numbers.

No Social Security numbers or financial data were exposed in the incident, according to university officials.