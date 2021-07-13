Competitive edge comes to The Pavilion in Bend

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend Park and Recreation District is welcoming pick-up dodgeball and futsal games to their summer activities lineup at The Pavilion.

Every Tuesday over the next few weeks, folks 18 and over can join dodgeball teams from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. for a small fee.

Players will be divided between two teams, who will use soft rubber “no sting” balls for the games.

Competitions will take place the evenings of July 13th, 20th, and 27th.

“The Pavilion is active in the summer with roller sports and summer camps, and we want to add more pick-up activities to reconnect to activities that were highlights of childhood,” said Peter Darquea, recreation program leader at The Pavilion.

Futsal, a lesser-known sport resembling soccer, will take place Thursdays from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The game is played on a hard-surfaced, basketball-sized court with a low bounce ball, with five players on each team.

Games will run on July 15th, 22nd, and 29th.

Both activities cost $5 for locals, and $6 for those living out-of district.

Advanced registration is encouraged, and signups can be found here.

A full schedule of activities at The Pavilion is available here.