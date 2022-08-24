Company operating facility in The Dalles charged with Clean Air Act violations

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The District of Oregon U.S. Attorney’s Office announced an Illinois-based company that operates an aluminum processing facility in The Dalles, Oregon has been charged with violating the Clean Air Act.

Hydro Extrusion USA, a limited liability corporation based in Rosemont, Illinois, was negligently releasing a hazardous air pollutant from its facility, endangering employees and nearby community members, according to authorities.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says the corporation has fully cooperated with the government’s investigation of this matter and agreed to plead guilty.

Read the full press release below: