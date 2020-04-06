Commute Options launches TeleWorkPerks Challenge

Commute Options on Monday launched its first “TeleworkPerks Challenge” to spice up your work from home life and encourage others to do the same.

Many Oregonians are teleworking in response to COVID-19. We recognize that teleworking can present some challenges, so they collected advice from some long-time teleworkers:

Keep your routine and dress as if you were going into work. Make a list of what you want to accomplish each day. Be clear about your working hours. Move around, stretch, or have an impromptu dance party to get some steps and reduce your stress!

Telework is the new way to clock in! While we are working from home, Commute Options wants to brighten your days with our first ever TeleworkPerks Challenge!

Get to Get There Oregon to log your telework trips between April 6 and April 17. Log at least four telework trips to be eligible for Prize Drawings!

To enter the challenge, simply log your regular commute distance when logging a telework trip. Enter one telework trip for each day you work from home.

Nominate yourself or someone you know who is an awesome super teleworker. Email us or post a video and tag Commute Options.

Tell them the story about the person. Examples: above and beyond employees, parents, volunteering in the community in addition to working, etc.

Prizes include a $75 membership and gift cards to Central Oregon Locavore, a 2 month Netflix subscription, gift cards from Crux Fermentation Project, Bellataza, Commute Options goodie bag with Hydroflasks and rechargable USB bike lights.

#GetVirtual with Get There’s Telework Challenge

For more information or to get help contact Kim Curley.