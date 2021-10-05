Commute Options launches Get There Challenge to reduce car commutes

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The 9th annual Get There Challenge is happening through Oct. 17, to encourage folks to find alternatives to driving your car to work every day.

Challenge participants can take actions to unlock a variety of experience, knowledge, and skill-building achievements in the Get There tool, as well as log transportation options, trips and remote work days.

Anyone age 18 or older who lives and/or works in Oregon can join the Get There Challenge at any time, Oct. 4-17, by visiting GetThereOregon.org.

The Get There Challenge offers 16 different remote work and transportation options achievements participants can unlock online at GetThereOregon.org to earn badges and points toward weekly and grand prize drawings.

Achievements include optimizing your desk set up, calculating your commuter costs, testing your bike commute knowledge, and logging remote work/telework days and trips made by bike, foot, transit, carpool, and vanpool.

Weekly prizes include a $100 Oregon E-Bikes gift card, WiFi extenders, six $50 Made in Oregon gift cards, and more.

Plus, grand prize winners will receive one of two $500 cash cards or $1,500 toward a custom folding bike from Bike Friday, Mt Bachelor lift tickets, mountain bike rentals from Pine Mountain Sports, gift cards and products from Laird Superfoods, Deschutes Brewery, and Bend Park and Recreation District.

The Get There Challenge is sponsored by Comcast Business, Bike Friday, Hydro Flask, Chrome Industries, Café Yumm, Black Star Bags, Oregon E-Bikes, and Ruffwear.

The Challenge is presented by Commute Options and powered by Get There, a free trip planning and carpool matching tool. Get There is a program of the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT).

Learn more at www.commuteoptions.org