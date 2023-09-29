▶️ Commute Options ‘Get There Challenge’ returns with new ‘teams’ feature

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Central Oregon non-profit Commute Options has used the “Get There Challenge” for nearly 20 years to encourage more commuters to bike, walk or carpool to work.

This year, the competition includes teams, so you can pair up with your friends and take on the rest of the community.

“It can be your neighbors or your book club or your work group, and then the teams earn points for saving trips by walking, biking, carpool, ride the bus, go in a kayak in the river,” said Kim Curley, Community Engagement Coordinator with Commute Options.

RELATED: 100 miles of Central Oregon trails improved for adaptive rider access

RELATED: The Great Outdoors: The Central Oregon Trail Alliance

You can get as creative as you like. Any alternative way to get to work will help earn points for your team. But beware: some stiff competition is already lining up.

“We have ten people and we really kind of have a range from a couple of them are really hardcore, they bike all year long, to a couple of us who haven’t been able to commute all that much by bike,” COCC Sustainability Coordinator Noelle Bell-Copley said.

She already filled out her 10-person team — all staff members at COCC. She says they’re getting into the competitive spirit.

“Some of us on the team are think there’s maybe a friendly competition between another COCC team. You know, it’ll just all be in jest, of course,” she said. “But it’ll be fun to see who can outperform, maybe we’ll even take the state!”

The challenge begins Sunday with prizes already on the line.

“The first team to score 40 points, which I think is going to happen pretty fast, each team member gets a $50 gift card to Ruffwear for their dogs, which is super fun,” Curley said.

This challenge which begins Sunday, will run through Oct. 15.

Bell-Copley says she doesn’t need to win for the challenge to be a success, she hopes her commuting habits the next two weeks are able to stick.

“I think that this is a great way to do this challenge and a really fun way to get people kind of acting now to change their lifestyle to be more sustainable,” she said.

You can register your group via the commute options website here.